HALIFAX -- Passengers on a Toronto to Halifax flight may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight AC 626 on July 19 from Toronto to Halifax.

The flight departed Toronto at around 10 p.m. on July 19 and landed in Halifax at 1 a.m. on July 20.

NSHA notes while anyone on the flight could have been exposed, based on public health’s investigation to date, passengers in rows 23-27 who were seated in seats C-F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

Symptoms anticipated

Public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Aug. 3.

Those on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

NSHA is asking individuals experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to call 811 for assessment and to identify that they were on flight AC 626 on July 19.

NSHA adds individuals should self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. Individuals seeking help should not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus