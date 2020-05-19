HALIFAX -- VON Canada is thanking a Nova Scotia centenarian who won the hearts of Maritimers with her fundraising efforts and sense of humour.

Joy Saunders is a woman on a mission. The 101-year-old was inspired by the story of Capt. Tom Moore -- a 100-year-old war veteran in the United Kingdom who raised more than $55 million CAD for his country's health-care system by walking 100 lengths of his own garden.

“I chose a walk that would be 0.8 kilometres and if I do that 102 times I should be able to do it before my 102nd birthday,” says Joy.

The Lunenburg, N.S. woman is walking to raise money for the Victorian Order of Nurses -- a non-profit organization that she's been both employed by and a client of.

The staff at VON Canada say they were surprised and moved by Joy’s gesture. They created a video to thank her for her inspiration.

“I work with an amazing team that oversees our meals and transportation programs right across the province,” said Derek Babin, senior manager with the VON, in a message to Joy.

“These are the programs that you are supporting as you walk every day. Because of you, we are able to bring food to folks across the province who need it and take them to their essential appointments for their well-being. Joy, you’ve brought joy to VON and we walk in solidarity with you every single day. We are grateful to you.”