Warming oceans may absorb less carbon and that could impact climate goals: scientist

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The head of an Atlantic Canadian research organization says oceans may be absorbing less carbon dioxide than they used to, and that could have serious ramifications for climate targets.

Anya Waite, chief executive officer of the Ocean Frontier Institute, says that without better knowledge of how climate change is affecting the oceans' ability to absorb carbon dioxide, scientists risk miscalculating global emission-lowering targets.

Waite said in a recent interview oceans absorb about 40 per cent of fossil fuel emissions, and the North Atlantic alone absorbs nearly a third of that, making it the most intense carbon sink on the planet.

She says climate change is warming the North Atlantic and causing its currents to shift, seemingly affecting its ability to sequester carbon emissions.

Waite says more data and research on the issue is desperately needed, and she was at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow to deliver a series of presentations on the issue.

She's hoping to attract funding for an international initiative called the North Atlantic Carbon Observatory, which would unite scientists across the globe in an effort to better monitor the North Atlantic Ocean's carbon sinks.

