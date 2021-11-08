Warming oceans may absorb less carbon and that could impact climate goals: scientist

Large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Anya Waite, chief executive officer of the Ocean Frontier Institute, says that without better knowledge of how climate change is affecting the oceans' ability to absorb carbon dioxide, scientists risk miscalculating global emission-lowering targets. Waite said in a recent interview oceans absorb about 40 per cent of fossil fuel emissions, and the North Atlantic alone absorbs nearly a third of that, making it the most intense carbon sink on the planet. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Anya Waite, chief executive officer of the Ocean Frontier Institute, says that without better knowledge of how climate change is affecting the oceans' ability to absorb carbon dioxide, scientists risk miscalculating global emission-lowering targets. Waite said in a recent interview oceans absorb about 40 per cent of fossil fuel emissions, and the North Atlantic alone absorbs nearly a third of that, making it the most intense carbon sink on the planet. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

