Watch It Played: P.E.I. man’s board game tutorials a win on YouTube
Work is all fun and games for Rodney Smith.
The P.E.I. resident is marking 13 years of his YouTube channel, Watch It Played, which features video tutorials on how to play board games. From classics like Monopoly to new games about wine-making, and woodland animals collecting sea glass, to aliens warring over a planet, the options are endless.
“If you have an interest, there is a board game out there that will suit it,” says Smith.
Since 2011, his channel has grown to a whopping 362,000 subscribers, and more than 1,900 videos.
“I feel incredibly, incredibly fortunate. And this is one of those things, too, that really only worked because there were so many people who were willing to support it.”
It’s a full-time job now, but it didn’t start that way.
Fifteen years ago, he and his family were living in Halifax, where Smith had a job as a finance manager for the Government of Canada.
Looking for a better work-life-balance with their two young kids, Luke and Andrea, he and his wife Christy made the choice to move to Montague, P.E.I. His wife would work while Smith would be a stay-at-home-dad. While busy, Smith says it also was a chance to explore other endeavors.
“I'd always had an interest in board games,” explains Smith over the phone. “I started getting back into it a little bit, and realized that the landscape had changed a lot. Modern board gaming had advanced, there was a lot of choices in them, and it got me excited to start playing again.”
Rodney Smith is pictured in his basement with his son in 2001, the year he began his YouTube channel Watch It Played.
Navigating YouTube
He got inspired and intrigued, knowing he wanted to contribute to the growing channels appearing on YouTube.
“I didn't feel comfortable reviewing games, which was the most common thing that was being done back then, because I have a hard time assessing for somebody else where they'll find fun,” says Smith. “But I realized no one is teaching people how to play board games. And that's probably the biggest barrier to this hobby. You know, you buy a board game and then you've gotta do some studying, you gotta read a rule book.”
To Smith’s surprise, he also discovered not everyone enjoyed learning the rules as much as he did. On the website BoardGameGeek, an online forum for board gaming hobbyists, a thread asked people how they liked to learn games.
“I thought the answer was going to be everyone loves reading rule books just like I do, and it turned out that was not the answer!” laughs Smith. “The majority hated reading rule books, but loved it when somebody else taught them how to play, and that’s when a massive lightbulb went on over my head because I love reading rule books. I love decoding them. I love figuring how the stuff in the box works, and I love trying to help other people understand that. I thought, if people want a friend who can teach them how to play board games, maybe I can be that virtual friend?”
Smith’s passion and desire to help people enjoy a game together really got the dice rolling.
“If you can get onto the other side of those rules, I think there are really special experiences that sit in the board game space that are kind of unique,” adds Smith. “You are collaboratively working with the other people at the table, and the activities. When you're playing a game, you are creating a story. You are creating something together. It often leads to laughter, attention, strategic thinking, and fun.”
Smith says when he started the channel in August 2011, it was a “humble” operation, and also served as a way to have fun with his young kids.
“It was in my unfinished basement. I did not have any kind of proper studio. I had a video camera, my in-laws had given us for like a wedding gift. And I just felt though that I had something to offer that wasn't being done at the time.”
Rodney Smith is pictured holding board game rules.
Expansion Pack
Turns out there was interest, and there continues to be.
Watch It Played is focused on tutorials, but also includes play-throughs and top 10 lists, with other online creators contributing. Tutorials can be longer than 30 minutes, including setup, game play overview, turns, actions, how to play cards, and how to win.
“So if you bought the game, and you don't wanna read the rule book, or maybe you've read the rule book and you're scratching your head a little bit, you know, you're not quite sure if you understand it, then I'm gonna create a video that’s -- hopefully in a welcoming, friendly way -- going to walk you through all of the rules with nice, clear visuals. So you, by the end of it, hopefully we'll have a better sense of what, what the game is and how to play it with your friends.”
A one-person operation, it takes Smith about a week to create one tutorial video. First, he learns the rules. Then he writes a script, shoots the video over two or three days, and finishes it with edits.
In the early years of the channel, and before publishers would hire him, once a year Smith would ask viewers to support the channel.
“And it allowed me to turn it into something that is now self-sufficient in that way and doesn't require our viewers to support it. Now the industry can support it and the viewers can just enjoy it.”
Rodney Smith is pictured at AireCon in 2023.
Fun and games
Now, it’s a full-time job that pays the bills.
Board game publishers approach Smith and send him games. If he has any questions with their rule book, he can call the game designer directly for clarity.
“This is my full-time job, 100 per cent,” says Smith. “It became sustainable, full-time work about six or seven years ago.”
The channel has also connected with him from people around the world. He has attended board game conventions, like Gen Con in Indianapolis, the largest table top game convention in North America, and SPIEL Essen in Germany, described as the ‘world’s largest public fair’ for board games.
“It's a place to demo games and to meet other gamers. Like some of my strongest relationships now are a few people I've met on some of these trips. And now we stay in touch daily.”
Rodney Smith is pictured giving a board game tutorial at Gen Con in 2017.
Player connections
Smith also gets recognized for his work.
“If I got to a board game convention, I’m not terrible surprised to be recognized by people. But the other day I was walking into the local coffee shop here, The Lucky Bean Café in Montague, and someone said ‘Hey, are you Rodney from Watch It Played?’ and it just floored me, because I don’t expect to be recognized in my hometown. But I suppose, if anything, it’s just another indication of growth of this hobby. It’s reaching into all corners of the world.”
It’s that feedback from viewers that also fuels his videos.
“I remember one sticks out my mind particularly,” recalls Smit. “It was a mother. She'd bought the game Seven Wonders for her child as a gift and they sat down to play it and they could not figure it out from the rules. And she said, ‘I was basically in tears. I bought this gift for my kid. We couldn't play it. We thankfully came to YouTube, found your video, now we’re playing it and having a great time.’ To me, that was creation fuel for a decade. Getting that feedback made me think, I will never stop doing this. Because I understand that frustration. You bought something, it’s promising fun, you believe there is fun in that box, but now you’re stuck with this rule book that you’re struggling with, and being able to help in some small way, so they can get past that, and have that fun, that experience with their kids, as a parent myself… that’s a meaningful peace of feedback.”
Rodney Smith takes part in a panel at AireCon in 2022. (Source: H2 Portrait and Dance Photography)
Game’s not over
While similar channels have now appeared, Smith says he’s grateful his job brings him, and his viewers, joy.
“Hopefully I'm doing something that's supporting this industry that I love and this industry that I love is supporting me back.”
So does Smith still play and enjoy board games in his spare time? Yes.
“I enjoy it as much now as ever, if not more”
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
German police arrest suspect in stabbing rampage, official says
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German town of Solingen has been taken into police custody, a state official told German television on Saturday, some 24 hours after the attack that killed three people.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
-
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
-
Search continues for man wanted for murder in deaths of two female relatives in Etobicoke
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants Calgary at forefront of worldwide energy transition
Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been named vice president of the World Energy Cities Partnership; a role she believes will encourage global companies to explore ways Calgary can be part of their energy plans.
-
Western Canadian pin collectors gather in Calgary to trade, buy and sell
Pin collecting, like any hobby, starts off with just one; but often leads to hundreds as interest and enthusiasm to find something unique grows.
Edmonton
-
'Butter, crayfish, salt': How you can take advantage of an urban crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Montreal
-
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Tugboats free grounded cargo ship blocking traffic in St. Lawrence Seaway
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
-
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
Ottawa
-
'Watch for kids, buses': OPP sharing safety tips as students go back to school
It’s the time of year when kids go back to school and police in eastern Ontario are sending reminders to drivers and parents on how to keep children safe.
-
Two tornadoes confirmed during storms southeast of Ottawa Wednesday
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
-
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
London
-
London Brewery packed as Home County Music Festival returns for one-day event
It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.
-
Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
-
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Big crowds turn out for annual Rama First Nation Powwow
In celebration of culture and community, an annual powwow drew thousands to the Rama First Nation this weekend.
-
Police search for suspect in early morning robbery investigation
Investigators have released images of a suspect connected to an early morning robbery in Gravenhurst.
-
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after crash near Espanola
The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Traveller Information Service says Highway 17 has reopened after being closed Saturday afternoon due to a collision.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region embraces inaugural Caribana Ignite street party
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Windsor
-
Former Sears employees reunite for parking lot BBQ as demolition of Devonshire Mall 'landmark' continues
With the backdrop of concrete rubble amid ongoing demolition, former employees of the Sears store in Devonshire Mall — which closed in 2018 — joined together to reminisce about the glory days of working there.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Young drivers share innovative ideas to combat distracted driving at road safety event
With distracted driving posing a serious threat to the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, young drivers are sharing their ideas on how to reduce road collisions and fatalities related to it.
-
Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
-
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
-
Broken elevator leaves Steinbach residents ‘trapped’ in suites
Some tenants in an affordable housing building in Steinbach, Man., are having trouble accessing their suites because of a broken elevator.
Regina
-
Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit
The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.
-
This hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan
Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.
-
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
-
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
-
Three injured after vehicle crashes into Saskatoon house
Three people were sent to hospital after a single vehicle crashed into a house in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Light Up Chinatown festival returns to Vancouver
For the fourth year in a row, the Light Up Chinatown festival is bringing food and entertainment to the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
B.C. businessman committed civil fraud, must pay company $72K, court rules
A B.C. man and his company have been ordered to pay more than $72,000 after a judge found he had breached his fiduciary duty and committed civil fraud.
Vancouver Island
-
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
-
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.