The city of Moncton has issued a precautionary no swimming advisory at Irishtown Nature Park after blue-green algae blooms were found in the water.

Signs in the area read, "contact with a bloom can be harmful, but you can't tell if it's toxic by just looking at it."

The algae has been mostly spotted along the banks of the reservoir.

Residents and their pets are being advised not to swim, and kayaking and canoeing has also been suspended.

The warning comes a week after three dogs died after swimming in the Saint John River. Officials believe the toxic blooms there may have had something to do with their deaths.