Water Service disrupted for repair in Halifax

    Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax. There is no estimate for restoration time.

    Halifax Water crews are on-site performing an emergency watermain repair.

    Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during the repair. It was recommended that customers run cold water until it runs clear in a public service announcement from Halifax Water.

    Traffic control personnel have been dispatched to manage traffic flows, but motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

