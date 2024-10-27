Water Service disrupted for repair in Halifax
Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax. There is no estimate for restoration time.
Halifax Water crews are on-site performing an emergency watermain repair.
Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during the repair. It was recommended that customers run cold water until it runs clear in a public service announcement from Halifax Water.
Traffic control personnel have been dispatched to manage traffic flows, but motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
The B.C. NDP has claimed the majority of mail-in ballots tallied so far this weekend for the final count in the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election, increasing the chances of the party clinching a third term.
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Timothee Chalamet crashes his own lookalike contest after police shut down crowded event
Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
Toronto
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
Calgary
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
Para Powerlifting gets big boost from paralympic builder with a development camp for athletes
Tracey Rice's son Dylan Sparks is the reason she has spent the better part of a decade building para powerlifting to becoming a more common sport within the para athlete community.
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
Edmonton
Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
Pickard to start in goal as Oilers visit Red Wings
The Edmonton Oilers are starting their backup goalie Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games for the National Hockey League (NHL) club.
-
Montreal
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
Unlocking the black box of early human development without an egg, sperm, or womb
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
Ottawa
Taylor Swift tickets being auctioned off to help fund for Ottawa boy with rare disease
Last year, seven-year-old Jack was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia type four (SPG4), a disease that affects less than 0.01 per cent of the population.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
London
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Barrie
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Kitchener
Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
Girls and non-binary youth explore the engineering field at Conestoga College’s GO ENG Girl
Middle school and high school aged students learn about the possibilities of engineering at the Go ENG Girl event at Conestoga College on Saturday.
Windsor
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
Robbery by the railroad ends with arrest for Chatham man
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
Donations diverted from landfill at 2nd annual Green Expo
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
Some say it's time for Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
An estimated 6,000 children died in residential schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
Regina
No injuries reported in North Central house fire
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
Vancouver
1 seriously injured in Vancouver stabbing
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.
Mudslide closes highway in Bellingham, Wash. near Canada-U.S. border
A massive mudslide closed the freeway south of the Canada-U.S. border in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.