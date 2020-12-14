HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia continues to see new COVID-19 cases in the single digits, with the province reporting five new cases in three zones on Monday.

With seven more cases considered resolved, the number of active cases has dropped from 59 to 57.

Two of the new cases are located in the Central Zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person is self-isolating. The second case is under investigation.

Two cases are in the Western Zone and are close contacts of previous cases.

One is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

Nova Scotia’s daily new COVID-19 cases have been in the single digits since Dec. 5. However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says Nova Scotians should continue to limit their social contacts and non-essential travel.

"We are seeing a shift in the epidemiology in our province. Most of our cases are related to travel or are a close contact of a previously reported case," said Strang in a news release.

"This highlights the risk of reintroduction of COVID-19 associated with non-essential travel. As we approach the holiday season, I encourage you to limit social contacts and non-essential travel and continue to follow all the other public health measures."

COVID-19 VACCINE COMING THIS WEEK

The first COVID-19 vaccines have already arrived in Canada and Nova Scotia is set to receive its first allotment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

"We will reach a milestone in the battle against COVID-19 this week with the arrival of the first doses of vaccine and the first vaccinations," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

"This is great news, but it will take time for everyone to get their shots. That means we have to keep following the public health protocols - isolate when required, wear a mask, limit social contacts and travel, practise social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."

Health-care workers who are directly involved with the COVID-19 response in the Central Zone will be among the first to be immunized.

This includes health-care workers working in COVID-19 care units, regional care units, and intensive care units that treat COVID-19 patients.

The province says the focus will be in the Central Zone in December as the vaccine cannot be moved around the province, given its strict storage, handling and transportation requirements.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine are also expected to begin arriving this month.

The province is expected to receive a total of 150,000 doses in small, weekly allotments beginning this week and into the first three months of 2021. The vaccine is administered in two doses.

During the first three months of 2021, the focus will be on immunizing long-term care residents and staff, seniors and health-care workers directly involved in patient care.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,209 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 87,807 tests and confirmed 331 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 274 cases are considered resolved, leaving 57 active cases. No one has died during the second wave. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 210,978 tests, and reported a total of 1,420 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,298 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 77 cases

Central Zone: 1,189 cases

Northern Zone: 90 cases

Eastern Zone: 64 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.