HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Public Health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 19 in Central Zone and Premier Iain Rankin is sounding the alarm about community spread as the number of active cases increases to 79.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Rankin cancelled the world women's hockey championship, which was scheduled for next month in Halifax and Truro.

"I am very concerned with the rising number of cases in Nova Scotia, which are higher than we have seen in quite some time," Rankin said. "We are seeing early signs of community spread and we must strictly follow all public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax region."

Of the 25 new cases in Central Zone, four are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, public health wrote in a news release. "Nine are close contacts of previously reported cases, two of which were identified Tuesday at Dartmouth South Academy and Auburn Drive High. Six are under investigation, one of which was identified Tuesday at Mount Edward Elementary."

There are also three cases in the Northern Zone, one of which is related to travel outside of Canada. The other two cases are under investigation.

Public health says the other three new cases are in Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

"One of the cases that is under investigation in Central Zone is a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, a long-term care facility in Eastern Passage," the news release from public health states. "As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers."

A case connected to Joseph Giles Elementary in Dartmouth is also under investigation, public health said.

The school will remain closed to students until next Tuesday to allow for a "deep cleaning."

"Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested," public health wrote. "No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.