HALIFAX -- It seems the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped an outbreak of gonorrhea in New Brunswick.

There was an outbreak of the sexually transmitted infection in New Brunswick last year and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the province is still dealing with an outbreak.

Russell says there was an above-average increase in cases in most regions in the province, especially in the Moncton region, or Zone 1, during the first quarter of 2020.

“With respect to gonorrhea, we are still in the outbreak mode, and we will continue to reassess going forward,” said Russell in a statement to CTV News.

Twenty-eight cases of gonorrhea were reported in New Brunswick by the end of June, compared to 32 cases reported during the same time period in 2019.

A total of 61 cases of the STI were reported in 2019.

HIV CASES

Concerns are also being raised about the number of HIV cases in New Brunswick.

Nine cases of HIV were reported by the end of June, compared to 12 cases reported during the same time period in 2019.

A total number of 22 HIV cases were reported in 2019.

The executive director of AIDS New Brunswick says she’s not surprised by the numbers as it has been difficult to access healthcare and prevention services during the pandemic.

Amanda Diggins says the stigma surrounding sexual health also keeps people from seeking the help they need to prevent and treat STIs.

“We still see so much stigma around sexual health. We find that a lot of people come in and it’s much easier for them to ask for syringes than it is for them to ask for condoms, so we have bowls of condoms around,” said Diggins.

“You don’t have to ask because we find that folks are really scared to ask for those kinds of supplies and it’s, we’re trying to normalize it by having those conversations and breaking down some of those stigmas, but it’s still really challenging.”

SEX AND COVID-19

In her statement, Russell also addressed the potential risks involved with having sex with new partners during the pandemic.

“Intimate contact with anyone outside your close circle of contacts increases the risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19,” she said.

“If you choose to have sex with a new partner pick a partner you trust. Talk about COVID-19 and risk factors, just as you would discuss measures to prevent sexually transmitted infections, contraception, and other safer sex topics.”