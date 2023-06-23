'We're just a group of boys': Senior league players still have a passion for the game
Around 60 players and coaches from the Moncton Mustangs football team gathered under the lights at Rocky Stone Field on Tuesday night for their second last practice of the year.
In a few days, they’ll play host to the Nova Scotia Buccaneers in hopes of capturing their third straight Maritime Football League championship, and their ninth title in the past 17 years.
The Mustangs advanced to the championship game with a 24-15 win over the Halifax Heat last Saturday.
Before the practice started, head coach and vice president Jason Terris spoke about the evolution of his team after a few lean seasons.
“In 2016, there was a few of us who got together and put together an executive board and did some vision casting and said, OK, this is the way we want to go. We started to build the program more like a college team,” said Terris. “We felt that there was going to be more benefit to developing that type of program than just having a group of guys come on a Saturday and drinking a bunch of beer.”
The league used to be made up of former university and high school players who were out to have a bit of fun and re-live their glory years.
Now, it’s more of a highly competitive developmental league with some players currently on the rosters of university teams.
There’s even a handful of players who finished their high school careers last fall and are now transitioning to the next level.
The players and the 15 coaches take things very seriously, but the game they are so passionate about still brings them joy.
“We're just a group of boys out here sometimes who just like to have a bit of fun, but when it's time to get serious, we get serious,” said Terris.
Jason Terris at a football practice with the Moncton Mustangs. (Courtesy: Derek Haggett) Offensive lineman Greg Kinsman is in his 15th season with Moncton.
“I just really enjoy the game and really enjoy the team and being around the guys. I've had a great experience and this program is so well run it's hard to not have fun out here,” said Kinsman.
Quarterback Dan Comfort played high school football for Mathieu Martin and then with Mount Allison.
The 28-year-old is in his eighth season with the Mustangs and loves every minute of it.
“I think for us it's a chance to keep doing what we like. When you play in high school and university it's easy, it's organized sports when you're going through school. Once you're done it's kind of a question of ‘what now?’ I find the Moncton Mustangs and the senior league allows you to keep playing when you're still in a state where you can,” said Comfort.
Comfort said playing with guys in their 40’s and some who graduated from high school just this week is a very interesting dynamic.
“You've got guys who are going to prom soon. You've got men who have kids who are tucking them in before they come to practice,” said Comfort. “I find the diversity of the guys here from different walks of life make it very interesting.”
The Moncton Mustangs at a football practice at Rocky Stone Field. (Courtest: Derek Haggett)Alex and Julien Athens-Leger graduated from Moncton’s École L'Odyssée this year.
Alex said it's a big jump.
“You've got bigger guys, bigger and stronger guys, and they're better technically so it's a big adjustment. But it makes you a better player,” said Alex.
His brother, Julien, said playing with older teammates is almost like having a father figure out on the field with them.
“There's a lot of guys who have a lot of experience. We play a lot of guys who are from university. For a guy coming out of high school it gets you ready and it also kind of gives you that reality check,” said Julien.
Kinsman likes the variety.
“I find everyone brings something different to the team so having the 18, 19-year-olds and then myself, a 36-year-old, its good depth and variety to the team,” said Kinsman.
So how long can Kinsman keep playing this physically demanding sport?
“My son is 9 so he'll be playing for the Mustangs in another nine, ten years, so who knows? Maybe I'll make it until then,” said Kinsman.
Yet another reason to keep playing the game he loves.
