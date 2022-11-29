Weather alerts issued ahead of rainy, windy Wednesday night

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces ahead of a Wednesday night storm.

The statements caution that, “Very strong southerly winds will develop late on Wednesday in advance of a vigorous cold front. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage.”

A risk of isolated power outages is also noted.

Isolated power outages are a risk in high southerly winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Secure easily wind blown/damaged holiday decorations.

Expected rainfall totals of 20 to 60 mm could contribute to ponding water on roadways bringing a risk of hydroplaning Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Visibility will also be reduced in falling rain.

A general 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected, but local amounts could reach 40 to 60 mm in Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

Weather conditions will deteriorate west-to-east in the Maritimes Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. The rain clearing New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia Thursday morning. Rain clearing PEI and eastern Nova Scotia by early Thursday afternoon.

Updates to come.