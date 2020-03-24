HALIFAX -- A mix of rain and snow made for messy roads and power outages across the Maritimes on Tuesday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, N.S. Power reported 20 active power outages affecting 5342 customers across the province.

The largest outage was in the Bedford and Lower Sackville areas where 4 outages affected 3144 customers. N.S. Power says the cause of that outage was heavy snowfall, and gave an estimated time of restoration as 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“A fast moving low pressure system brought a mix of snow, rain and gusty winds to the region, with the heaviest amount of precipitation in Nova Scotia,” said CTV Morning Live weather specialist Ceilidh Millar.

Special weather statements were issued across Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings were issued for communities along the Atlantic coast of Mainland N.S., including Halifax.

In Cape Breton, snowfall warnings were issued for Sydney and Victoria counties, with about 15-25 centimeters of snow expected.

New Brunswick did not have any special weather statements issued Tuesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., there was one power outage reported in the area of Waterside, N.B., with no restoration time listed.

There were also reports of vehicles on the side of N.S. highways.