Weather warnings remain in place in the Maritimes, thousands without power in N.B.

A handful of weather warnings remain in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia following a slippery and slushy Thursday.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, snowfall warnings remain in place for northeastern parts of the province.

Additional snowfall amounts of up to 20 cm are expected Friday.

“Heavy wet snow will continue today, tapering off somewhat tonight. Utility outages may occur from the weight of the snow,” the warning reads. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Nova Scotia

A snowfall warning also remains in place in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County where an additional 10 cm is expected to fall Friday. The warning says higher terrain may see amounts closer to 20 cm.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to be wet and heavy and it may mix with rain along the coast.

A Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Inverness County from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

Maximum easterly wind gusts up to 120 km/h are expected before ending Friday evening.

Special weather statements for parts of Cape Breton have ended.

Schools

Several schools are closed in Cape Breton Friday due to the weather. Some schools in northern New Brunswick are also closed.

Power

More than 8,000 NB Power customers were without electricity as of 7:30 a.m.

At that time in Nova Scotia, there were 59 active outages affecting nearly 500 Nova Scotia Power customers.

As of 7:30 a.m., there were three Maritime Electric customers without power on P.E.I.