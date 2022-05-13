Weekend begins with fire restrictions across the Maritimes

The entire Maritime region is entering the weekend with burn restrictions, following unseasonably warm conditions in all three provinces.

A no burn ban is in effect for all of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, according to the latest update issued Friday afternoon in both provinces.

All burning permits on Prince Edward Island were suspended Friday, with the exception of the province’s northeastern region where industrial permits can be used if the wind speeds permit.

Fire crews in Nova Scotia have spent the past week fighting multiple wildfires.

New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy listed three fires burning out of control Friday evening, each in the counties of Madawaska, Victoria, and Queens. The province said another fire in Kent County was under control, while seven other fires were being patrolled.

The fire index is updated each afternoon.