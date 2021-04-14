MONCTON, N.B. -- A Moncton man has a new lease on life after tackling his depression head on and losing more than 200 lbs in the process.

Before Connor Terry, 22, found the strength to be a competitive powerlifter, he had to find the strength to make a change.

“A couple years back I just couldn’t take it anymore, I couldn’t breathe when I was laying down,” says Terry.

Terry spent his high school years trying to keep on top of his mental health, living with anxiety and depression.

“The physical kind of went by the wayside and I was steadily gaining weight because I wasn’t watching that side of me,” he says.

“I was more focused on keeping my mental health together, so I wound up gaining up to 435 (lbs). That was my heaviest weight.”

Terry made a point to try and be more active, going for daily walks, each time challenging himself to go further and further.

There were challenges, but Terry found an interest in powerlifting and eventually competed in the sport. Then, the pandemic happened.

“They shut the gyms down, that cut out the competitions, the whole nine yards, and once again I was faced with the decision to back down or keep going,” he says.

Terry doubled down and built his own home gym.

“I’m a competitive powerlifter, so now is not the time to give up, now is the time to finish what I started,” he says.

Terry's parents have been by his side throughout his journey.

“He surprised us on how strong he was inside and out, it was just phenomenal to watch it”, says his mother Christie Terry.

“We went from being so worried and concerned, to being in a state of amazement about how he conducted himself,” says his father Donald Terry. “How he took everything that was thrown at him and decided I’m not doing this anymore.”

Two years in, Terry has lost 225 lbs and hopes to have surgery to remove loose skin.

“I found out that I have to pay the cost of $18,000 to get the procedures done and so this is the goal, to be able to raise as much money as I can, if not all of it,” he says.

Terry is also considering a second job to come up with the funds.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to be able to pay for it,” he says.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help him finish the life changing journey.