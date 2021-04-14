MONCTON, N.B. -- A Moncton man has one last goal to accomplish after losing more than 200 pounds over a two-year period.

Connor Terry, 22, spent his high school years trying to keep on top of his mental health, living with anxiety and depression.

"The physical kind of went by the wayside," he says. "I wound up gaining up to 435 (lbs). That was my heaviest weight."

"A couple years back I just couldn't really take it anymore, I couldn't breathe when I was laying down."

Terry made a point to try and be more active, going for daily walks, each time challenging himself to go further and further. He found an interest in powerlifting and eventually competed in the sport.

Then, the pandemic happened.

"That shut the gyms down, that cut out the competitions, the whole nine yards, so once again I was faced with the decision to back down or keep going."

Terry doubled down and built his own gym at home.

"Now is not the time to give up," he says. "Now is the time to finish what I started."

Terry's friends and family have been amazed by the transformation.

"He surprised us on how strong he was inside and out, it was just phenomenal to watch it", says his mother Christie Terry.

His father, Donald Terry, says Connor has faced every obstacle put in his way over the last two years, including the death of his grandmother.

"I mean we went from being so worried and concerned, to being in a state of amazement on how he conducted himself, how he took everything that was thrown at him," says Donald.

Terry has lost 225 lbs and hopes to have surgery to remove loose skin.

"I found out that I have to pay the cost of $18,000 to get the procedures done," he says.

Terry is also considering a second job to come up with the funds.

"I'll do whatever it takes to be able to pay for it," he says.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help him finish the life-changing journey.