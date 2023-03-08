WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May

Travellers looking to head to Toronto from Moncton, N.B., have one less option at the airport with WestJet confirming that as of April 30, it will no longer fly between Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport.

Officials with WestJet say the company is going in a new strategic direction and as a result, encore services between the two cities will be completely removed from their schedule.

“We understand this is disappointing news for our guests and the community and we sincerely apologize for the impact this may have,” said WestJet Public Relations Manager Denise Kenny in an email to CTV News on Wednesday.

“We have provided our guests with as much advance notice as possible either directly, or through their travel agent. Impacted guests will be provided with the option of arranging alternative travel arrangements or a refund to their original form of payment.”

However, the discontinuation of service is already impacting at least one Moncton couple who has been trying to use travel credits since 2020.

Ron Robertson and his wife have now had three cancelled flights with WestJet and have been given Travel Bank Credits as a refund.

“When I spoke to the woman about what I could do with this travel bank credit, she was just noncommittal,” he said. “I said, ‘You’re not flying out of Moncton anymore, so what good is it if I can’t get a flight with your airline?’”

Currently, the Robertsons have about $700 in WestJet credits.

“That’s basically $700 in my opinion and feelings that they have stolen from me because they took my money for a service they were supposed to provide and they have still not provided it, and at this point, they’re not going to in the future because they’re not going to fly out of Moncton anymore,” he said.

Kenny says flights between now and April 29 will not be affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.