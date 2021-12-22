Apple and Cranberry Strudel Recipe

Ingredients:

6 cups diced apples

1 cup cranberries

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

9 sheets phyllo pastry

½ cup melted unsalted butter (we used Dairy Isle’s unsalted butter)

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

Place the apples, cranberries, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a heavy bottom sauté pan and cook until the apples are tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the apples from the juices. Reserve the juices. Place sheet of phyllo on a smooth surface and brush with the melted butter and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. Repeat nine more times with the remaining phyllo. Spread the apple and cranberry mixture on top. Roll up and place on a greased baking sheet. Make a series of diagonal slits along the strudel and brush the top with butter. Bake it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, until nicely browned and flaky.

