Apple and Cranberry Strudel Recipe
Ingredients:
- 6 cups diced apples
- 1 cup cranberries
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 9 sheets phyllo pastry
- ½ cup melted unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Place the apples, cranberries, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a heavy bottom sauté pan and cook until the apples are tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the apples from the juices.
- Reserve the juices.
- Place sheet of phyllo on a smooth surface and brush with the melted butter and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs.
- Repeat nine more times with the remaining phyllo.
- Spread the apple and cranberry mixture on top.
- Roll up and place on a greased baking sheet.
- Make a series of diagonal slits along the strudel and brush the top with butter.
- Bake it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, until nicely browned and flaky.
