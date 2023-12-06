What's For Dinner: Patagonian Scallops in Garlic Cream Sauce
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- Clearwater Patagonian Scallops in garlic cream sauce
- 8oz Spaghettini
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 slices of bacon, cooked and diced
- ½ cup of sliced mushrooms
- ¼ cup of diced peppers
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with 6L of water and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Add 1 tbsp of salt and spaghettini to boiling water and cook pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Drain pasta, and set aside.
- Using a large skillet, bring olive oil to a simmer.
- Sauté the bacon, mushrooms and peppers then set aside.
- From frozen, add the Patagonian scallops coated with garlic sauced and cook over medium heat.
- Stir occasionally and add the cooked bacon, mushroom and pepper.
- Cook for 6- 8 min and serve on pasta.
Clearwater products are available at Sobeys and Clearwater retail store locations.
