    • What's For Dinner: Patagonian Scallops in Garlic Cream Sauce

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • Clearwater Patagonian Scallops in garlic cream sauce
    • 8oz Spaghettini
    • 1 tbsp salt
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 4 slices of bacon, cooked and diced
    • ½ cup of sliced mushrooms
    • ¼ cup of diced peppers

    Directions:

    1. Fill a large pot with 6L of water and bring to a boil over high heat.
    2. Add 1 tbsp of salt and spaghettini to boiling water and cook pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes.
    3. Drain pasta, and set aside.
    4. Using a large skillet, bring olive oil to a simmer.
    5. Sauté the bacon, mushrooms and peppers then set aside.
    6. From frozen, add the Patagonian scallops coated with garlic sauced and cook over medium heat.
    7. Stir occasionally and add the cooked bacon, mushroom and pepper.
    8. Cook for 6- 8 min and serve on pasta.

    Clearwater products are available at Sobeys and Clearwater retail store locations.

