What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

    Tech Talk

    According to Statistics Canada, 71 per cent of Canadians under the age of 34 use cell phones or computers before bedtime. Now that students are back to school, experts say it’s time to put the phone down. We learn some timely tips for getting a good night’s sleep before heading back to class.

    Special Delivery

    For those who can no longer take care of their pets, the Nova Scotia SPCA wants to help. They have a No Judgement, No Questions policy they hope will keep animals safe when owners can no longer care for them. Find out how to properly surrender your pets.

    Feeling Falafel

    Grape leaves help lower inflammation, control glucose levels and promote digestion. Our CTV Morning Live hosts learn how to make stuffed grape leaves with help from the folks at the Halifax Lebanese Festival. Find out more about the process and other tasty menu offerings at this year’s festival.

    Cost of Education

    According to the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) there are three main areas of concern when it comes to post-secondary education costs. Of students surveyed, cost of tuition, housing and food round out the top three. Learn how CASA is working to address these concerns and come up with solutions.

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

