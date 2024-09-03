What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

According to Statistics Canada, 71 per cent of Canadians under the age of 34 use cell phones or computers before bedtime. Now that students are back to school, experts say it’s time to put the phone down. We learn some timely tips for getting a good night’s sleep before heading back to class.

For those who can no longer take care of their pets, the Nova Scotia SPCA wants to help. They have a No Judgement, No Questions policy they hope will keep animals safe when owners can no longer care for them. Find out how to properly surrender your pets.

Grape leaves help lower inflammation, control glucose levels and promote digestion. Our CTV Morning Live hosts learn how to make stuffed grape leaves with help from the folks at the Halifax Lebanese Festival. Find out more about the process and other tasty menu offerings at this year’s festival.

According to the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) there are three main areas of concern when it comes to post-secondary education costs. Of students surveyed, cost of tuition, housing and food round out the top three. Learn how CASA is working to address these concerns and come up with solutions.