What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Wednesday’s CTV Morning Live:

A free, confidential warming line for seniors 55-years or older is available for those in rural areas of Ontario and Atlantic Canada. According to Ottawa Rural Support Services, 91 per cent of their callers surveyed saw an increase in their mental health and wellbeing from being able to chat with volunteers.

Floral designer Neville McKay shares tricks and treats to make your flowers all the rage for Halloween. From combining white and red roses to pumpkins and candies, there are plenty of ways to make your centerpieces scarier than ever.

The Saint John Sea Dogs may be a young hockey team, but they are boasting a winning record so far this season. For CEO Trevor Georgie and head coach Travis Crickard, it’s a testament to the dedication and professionalism the young men bring to the ice every day.

Halifax law student Ashoke Mohanraj believes an idea is only as good as you can communicate it. The environmental advocate’s new book-turned show “Dolphin Dude” aims to dive into crucial ocean issues, like plastic pollution, overfishing, and climate change, but he says, beneath the surface, it carries a deeper message that “caring is cool."