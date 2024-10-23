What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from Wednesday’s CTV Morning Live:

    A friendly voice

    A free, confidential warming line for seniors 55-years or older is available for those in rural areas of Ontario and Atlantic Canada. According to Ottawa Rural Support Services, 91 per cent of their callers surveyed saw an increase in their mental health and wellbeing from being able to chat with volunteers.

    Candies and pumpkins and flowers! Oh my!

    Floral designer Neville McKay shares tricks and treats to make your flowers all the rage for Halloween. From combining white and red roses to pumpkins and candies, there are plenty of ways to make your centerpieces scarier than ever.

    Sea Dogs season start

    The Saint John Sea Dogs may be a young hockey team, but they are boasting a winning record so far this season. For CEO Trevor Georgie and head coach Travis Crickard, it’s a testament to the dedication and professionalism the young men bring to the ice every day.

    Dolphin Dude making waves

    Halifax law student Ashoke Mohanraj believes an idea is only as good as you can communicate it. The environmental advocate’s new book-turned show “Dolphin Dude” aims to dive into crucial ocean issues, like plastic pollution, overfishing, and climate change, but he says, beneath the surface, it carries a deeper message that “caring is cool."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut

    The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.

