ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:

    A wish come true 

    Dani Schnider was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, but thanks to Make A Wish, she lived her dream of going to a taping of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles. Dani danced the entire time during treatment, with dance being her outlet to not only escape, but survive.

    Deck the halls

    Our partner and florist, Neville MacKay, stops by the studio to set up some flowers ahead of the holidays, adding sparkle and ferns for perfect arrangements. From pinecones to white pine, there’s a colour, and style for everyone.

    Host with the most

    Inspiration for holiday hosting can come from around the world, as our friend Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington gives us tips and tricks to elevate your party. From a hot chocolate charcuterie board to extra bubbly beverages, she has ideas from around the world that are sure to dazzle your guests.

    Ennis Sisters

    Newfoundland sister trio, the Ennis Sisters, are getting set to perform in their 14th annual Holiday special. Bringing their childhood memories with them, performing as a family continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News