What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:

Dani Schnider was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, but thanks to Make A Wish, she lived her dream of going to a taping of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles. Dani danced the entire time during treatment, with dance being her outlet to not only escape, but survive.

Our partner and florist, Neville MacKay, stops by the studio to set up some flowers ahead of the holidays, adding sparkle and ferns for perfect arrangements. From pinecones to white pine, there’s a colour, and style for everyone.

Inspiration for holiday hosting can come from around the world, as our friend Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington gives us tips and tricks to elevate your party. From a hot chocolate charcuterie board to extra bubbly beverages, she has ideas from around the world that are sure to dazzle your guests.

Newfoundland sister trio, the Ennis Sisters, are getting set to perform in their 14th annual Holiday special. Bringing their childhood memories with them, performing as a family continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.