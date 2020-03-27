MONCTON, N.B. -- Many businesses have been forced to lay off their workers due to the COVID-19 crisis, but some are now looking to hire.

Some retail stores are even offering incentives such as increased wages to keep their employees working.

Mike Timani's bakery in Moncton is one of the latter. His bakery is working around the clock to have supply meet demand.

"We're quite busy," Timani said. "Actually, our business increased by approximately 30 per cent."

A Superstore in Moncton has kept a steady line of customers waiting to get in.

The director of Loblaw Atlantic says they need a full team in stores and distribution centres, but also need to give their current team a break.

They're now looking to recruit new employees at their 53 Atlantic Superstores and their Shoppers Drug Mart locations, while offering a $2 wage increase to in-store workers.

Jim Cormier, the Retail Council of Canada Atlantic director, says extra staff is necessary to meet immediate needs.

"Grocery retailers are looking for more employees," Cormier said. "On a temporary basis or on a go-forward basis, helping with filling online orders."

A Canadian discount retailer has seen an unprecedented amount of activity in the last number of weeks, and they're also looking to hire temporary workers. As an incentive, they'll be increasing the hourly wages of its store, distribution centre, and trucking employees by $2 an hour.

So, while some businesses are struggling, there are some who find it hard to keep up with demand.

It's a problem that most businesses wish they had right now.

"The challenge right now is we need around 15 more employees right now," Timani said.

The businesses that are doing well rely heavily on their supply chain of ingredients and, as long as that remains steady, they will keep producing their products.