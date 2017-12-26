

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick avoided major power outages on Christmas Day, but the trade off meant plenty of cleaning up for Boxing Day.

The ice underneath the snow caused by freezing rain made the cleanup a bit more challenging.

“I definitely would prefer a green Christmas,” said one Fredericton resident.

“We are exhausted from removing all this snow for many hours now,” said another.

During the height of the storm on Christmas Day, police were counting on roads that would be relatively quiet for December 25 – let alone a snowstorm.

“We received approximately 20 reports of vehicles off the roads or collisions,” says Const. Jullie Rogers Marsh, spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP. “Fortunately no injuries and no fatalities.”

Wind is the worry going into the evening. Cold arctic air is moving in along with a gusty wind, which is expected to result in the wind chill falling into the range of -25 to -35 over the days to come.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.