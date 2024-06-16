Whitney Pier, N.S., church creates special garden for love ones

St. Alban's Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., has been shining extra bright these days.

The community came up with a special garden to shed light on their late loved ones.

“I was looking for something to upbeat the church and something that people could come and see for a longer period of time. So I started this at the end of April,” said St. Alban’s parishioner Darlene MacDonald. St. Alban's Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., has been shining extra bright these days. (Darryl Reeves/CTV Atlantic)

Rev. Margaret Murray said the garden has had a positive impact on the church community.

“Parishioners who were not coming very often are now coming more frequently. The impact both inside the church and also outdoors with the lights is just amazing to see the way it’s like a leaver to lift the parish and the spirits of the parish,” she said.

St. Alban's Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., has been shining extra bright these days. (Darryl Reeves/CTV Atlantic)

MacDonald said people have been coming to the church and adding a light to the garden for their love ones.

“It’s been accepted in the community, they are embracing it. People are coming from all over and not just parishioners of the church and adding a light for their loved one because they like the idea of it.”

“During the day the garden looks nice, but the best time to view it is at night, it’s absolutely beautiful with 138 lights shining,” she adds.

