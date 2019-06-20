

CTV Atlantic





Public Health has declared a whooping cough outbreak at Fredericton’s George Street Middle School after five confirmed cases were reported.

It’s the sixth school in the area to have a case of whooping cough over the last few months.

The number of cases has increased to a total of 30 in the Fredericton area.

“Whooping cough is spread by droplets. Someone who has the disease will cough and when they cough or sneeze, those droplets can land on someone else and they can get infected,” said Regional Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Na-Koshie Lamptey. “So, it requires close contact. So, settings like schools or households, where people are in close contact, is where it can spread."

One-hundred and 45 students and 36 staff at George Street Middle School have been immunized during a clinic on Wednesday.