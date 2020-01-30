FREDERICTON -- The widow of Const. Robb Costello is putting the call out after she lost a pendant that contained some of his ashes.

Jackie McLean says she believes the pendant came off its chain somewhere in the parking lot or inside the West Side Sobeys in Saint John on Tuesday afternoon.

Her call for help has been shared thousands of times and people have helped her scour the area, but she has yet to find the pendant.

"I often times, if I have anxiety, I will reach for the pendant and sort of rub it in between my fingers, it's a reminder that Robb is still with me," said McLean. "Robb was really amazing about handling things and reducing my stress, so he often times would tell me just to be calm, so this is sort of my way of Robb telling me to be calm. I can touch my pendant and he's with me. He's there, even when he's not."

Robb, a police officer with the Fredericton Police Force, was killed in the line of duty during a shooting that left four people dead in August 2018.

McLean says she has worn the pendant every day since. She believes someone may have picked it up and not known the sentimental value it has.