Wildfire in Bedford, N.S., 80 per cent contained: DNRR

Fire officials said Wednesday afternoon that a wildfire burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S., is about four hectares and is 80 per cent contained.

The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) said it has 10 of its firefighters on scene, as well as 11 volunteer and municipal crews and three from the Department of National Defence.

One helicopter is also at the scene.

Halifax Fire deputy chief David Meldrum said Wednesday morning the fire, which began Tuesday evening, looked “very good” and “very quiet.”

“Combined crews with DNRR and our teams did a great job, great fire attack last night. Regional fire service remained on scene and patrolled overnight making sure there were no hot spots or flare ups,” he said.

“Firefighters will be on the ground (Wednesday), that’s for sure, and will have good opportunity to make sure that remains a stable scene.”

The fire prompted several emergency alerts and evacuations Tuesday night.

An initial alert at approximately 6:40 p.m. told residents of several streets near the BMO Centre they had to evacuate due to the wildfire, and a potential ammonia leak from a dairy facility in the area.

A statement from the province at the time said the fire was moving rapidly and people were told to stay away from the area.

Another emergency alert was issued at approximately 8:40 p.m., giving residents in the area of Viscount Run a 30-minute precautionary notice to possibly evacuate due to wildland fire.

An alert was later issued around 10 p.m., saying an evacuation order for the area surrounding Farmers Dairy Lane was rescinded, but residents were told a future evacuation may occur with 30 minutes notice.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place for the following streets:

Olive Street

Bernard Street

Estelle Street

Lewis Street

Farmers Dairy Lane

Giles

Bluewater Road

Topsaild

Command

Gary Martin

Lasalle

Casetlestone

Hammonds Plains Road from the intersection of Larry Uteck and Giles drives

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) updated a map of the fire evacuation areas and the local state of emergency area Tuesday night:

A map of Halifax fire evacuation areas and the local state of emergency area as of Tuesday night. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

The HRM also said Tuesday night that a comfort centre at the LeBrun Recreation Centre had closed.