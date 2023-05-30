Wildfire in Bedford, N.S., 80 per cent contained: DNRR

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

