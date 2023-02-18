William Sandeson found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson

A jury has found William Sandeson not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson.

The verdict came after the twelve-person jury deliberated for more than 22 hours.

Sandeson had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

During the retrial Sandeson, a former Dalhousie medical student, admitted he shot Samson during a drug deal but did so in self-defence. Sandeson testified Samson lunged for his gun twice when the two were arguing over money and the second time, he fired his gun.

Crown prosecutors argued Sandeson plotted to kill Samson to steal drugs and pay off his mounting debt. The Crown also suggested Sandeson dismembered Samson—something Sandeson repeatedly denied. He testified he put Samson’s body in a tidal river near Truro.

Samson’s body has never been found.

More to come…