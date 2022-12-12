Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday

A winter storm watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and Antigonish County of Nova Scotia.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Cape Breton, Pictou County, and Guysborough County.

The inclement weather brought in by a storm moving from Sable Island into Cape Breton Monday night into Tuesday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The warned areas can expect a 20 to 40 cm snowfall beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

A northeast wind gusting 70 to 90 km/h will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibility. It is recommended that travel be avoided or postponed in the worst of the weather Monday night through Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Areas under the watch could see up to 20 cm of snow and similar winds Tuesday. This could again produce adverse travel conditions on roads.

A special weather statement extends into northern Colchester and Cumberland Counties as well as eastern portions of New Brunswick.

For those areas snow Tuesday into Wednesday could amount 5 to 15 cm and be accompanied by wind gusts strong enough to produce periods of blowing snow.

Ferry services in the region may be impacted due to the high winds. The Confederation Bridge has posted an advisory that wide load crossings can expect delays.

TURN TO RAIN

Snow is forecast to turn to rain for Cape Breton Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Rain mixing in with the snow for Prince Edward Island and the eastern coastline of New Brunswick Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Environment Canada cautions that "given the proceeding snow, the rainfall could cause minor flooding."

WESTERN AREAS

The system isn't anticipated to have as significant an impact to western parts of the Maritimes.

This includes all areas in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia not under a statement, watch, or warning. Light snow and flurries are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

A cold northerly wind on Tuesday with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. There will be a bite to the air on Tuesday with most wind chills in the region making it feel near -10 or colder.

More to come.