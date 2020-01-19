HALIFAX -- While snow levels in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick might have Newfoundlanders envious, residents in both provinces dealt with their respective weather woes on Sunday.

With snow and strong winds prompting weather warnings, it was a less than easy-breezy day for many in the Maritimes.

In Nova Scotia, the worst of the storm was over by evening – after a day of out-of-service buses, parking bans and highway accidents.

Snow mixed with rain brought dangerous conditions to roads and highways, resulting in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Grand Pre, Nova Scotia. Hitting close to home for CTV staff, was when a CTV employee was involved in a collision after a company vehicle left the road on High 102 near Bedford. Fortunately, neither incident resulted in fatalities or life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, some residents were appreciative of the fact that Sunday’s snow and rain weren’t as unpleasant as Friday’s high winds.

“I like the cold, but I'd rather have snow," says Halifax resident, Johnny Chase.

Throughout the province, Nova Scotia saw a vast range in snowfall.

“There were a lot of areas that picked up between 5-15 cm,” says CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. “Some closer to the 20 cm mark or a little more."

Throughout the day, the wind brought an extra layer of hazard to an already dangerous Sunday.

“There's been some gusts pushing 80-90 km/h for sure," says Mitchell.

While rainfall began to wash away some snow, Mitchell notes shovelling might be a good idea.

“Make sure you do your clearing because it'll freeze up by tomorrow morning," says Mitchell.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, some vehicles seemed to disappear in the distance as heavy snowfall drastically reduced visibility in a large swath of the province.

The thick blanket of snowfall meant a dangerous day for driving, with many roads completely covered and slippery.

“It's ongoing; the road conditions are constantly changing,” says Kennebecasis Regional Police Corporal Tom White. “They'll scrape the road, and the snow will start building back up again, and it becomes just as slippery as it was before."

Snowplows were out in full force Sunday morning, working to clear the roads and sidewalks that accumulated overnight in Saint John, as were residents who braved the elements to begin digging out.

“The snow is quite light, which I'm surprised – but it's thick though, that's the thing," says resident, Josyh Smith, who was clearing layers of snow from his car.

Some people hoped to make the most of the snowfall – in true Maritime fashion.

"I love it,” says resident, Randy Brooks. “I might even be able to head to the peninsula to get my snowmobile out."

It was a similar story in other parts of New Brunswick, including Fredericton, where Sunday’s storm caused closures, travel delays and police advising to motorists to stay off the roads.

“Any of the side roads, they're not as well plowed as the main roads,” says White. “Any secondary road has a little more build up on it – so they become more treacherous because there is an accumulation of snow on the roads."

Meanwhile, an overnight parking ban is in effect for areas in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Officials warn any vehicles parked on the streets will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s risk and expense.