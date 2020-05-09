HALIFAX -- An ugly mix of wintry weather has descended on the Maritimes.

Up to 30 centimetres of heavy, wet snow is expected in central and northern New Brunswick, extending into the evening.

As well, northerly gusts reaching 60 kilometres per hour are expected across the area, including the Acadian Peninsula, where gusts up to 80 km/h are in the forecast.

Meanwhile, wind warnings have been issued for much of Nova Scotia, where westerly or southwesterly gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected along parts of the coast.

Environment Canada says large waves, pounding surf and elevated water levels are expected along south- and west-facing coastlines -- from Sheet Harbour west into Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

The waves combined with a storm surge may cause minor flooding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.