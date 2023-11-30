Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide

Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The RCMP responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 on Nov. 22, according to a Friday news release.

Police said 48-year-old Natacha Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

Police now say human remains were found that same day in Big Bras D’Or by an RCMP police dog team.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and police say the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s on Wednesday.

The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone who has information to call them at 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

