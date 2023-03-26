Woman, 33, dead after motor vehicle crash in Lincoln, N.B.: police

A 33-year-old woman from Rusagonis, N.B., has died after a motor vehicle crash Saturday morning in the Lincoln area.

Oromocto RCMP officers responded to a crash on Nevers Road in Lincoln around 8:44 a.m.

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the crash is believed to have happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.