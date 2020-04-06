ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman.

"We extend our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the family at this time," Fitzgerald said.

Premier Dwight Ball called it an extremely sad day for the province.

A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador just over a week ago.

Fitzgerald said there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, increasing the provincial total to 226.

She also said there is a person in a St. Lawrence long-term care facility who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The family of this individual, as well as the families of all of the residents, have been notified. Outbreak protocols within the facility were immediately implemented, including extra cleaning and disinfecting and staff screening," Fitzgerald said.

Premier Dwight Ball stressed the need for people to stay put and not do any unnecessary travel. He said he doesn't think added enforcement should be necessary.

"If you are old enough to drive, if you're old enough to get on a ferry, or old enough to get on an airplane, you're old enough to understand the rules," he said.

Health Minister John Haggie said people need to stop looking for ways to conduct their normal routines during the health crisis.

"Stop looking for loopholes," Haggie said. "'Normal' has changed and you need to recalibrate to the new normal. So build a bubble for yourself and your family. Stay in that bubble and don't burst anyone else's."

-- By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.