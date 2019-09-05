

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been arrested after a baby was taken from a foster home in Riverview, N.B.

Several RCMP officers responded after receiving a 911 call around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found the baby on Whitney Avenue in Moncton a little over an hour later. A woman was arrested at the scene.

Police said there is a link between the child and the woman, but they wouldn’t confirm their relationship.

The baby was not injured and is now in the custody of the Department of Social Development.

There is no word on potential charges at this time.