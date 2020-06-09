HALIFAX -- The RCMP have confirmed a woman found dead in a rural Nova Scotia community was attacked and killed by her own dog.

Police received a report just after 8 a.m. Tuesday about a possible death off Wittenburg Road in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., and that a dog had been found at the scene.

CTV News has learned a jogger found the woman’s body in a ditch.

Police say the dog had run away before officers arrived on scene.

Investigators have determined the woman had been walking her dog when it attacked her.

Her age and identity have not been released, but police say the woman was from Middle Musquodoboit.

Tuesday morning, police were warning residents that a “dangerous” pit bull suspected in a fatal attack was on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.

Police were asking people who live in the area to stay indoors while they searched for the animal, which was later found dead.

The RCMP say the dog was struck and killed by a vehicle near Highway 224.

The driver confirmed to CTV News that he struck the dog on purpose because he was concerned for the safety of his grandchildren and was worried the dog might attack again.

The bodies of the victim and the dog -- both covered with tarps -- were seen near a ditch in the area Tuesday morning.

The bodies have since been removed from the scene.

This is a developing story. More to come.

