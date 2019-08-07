

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been charged with stunting after she was caught travelling almost 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in Nova Scotia’s Queens County.

RCMP traffic officers were patrolling Highway 210 in Greenfield, N.S., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday when they spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officers clocked the vehicle at 141 km/h in a 50 km/h zone -- 91 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The officers pulled the vehicle over and charged the 35-year-old driver with stunting.

The woman’s vehicle was seized and towed and her licence suspended for seven days.

Police say the fine for stunting -- which is defined as driving 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit -- in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.