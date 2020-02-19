HALIFAX -- The family of a young woman who's been battling cystic fibrosis has announced her passing.

Chantelle Lindsay had been in hospital for more than five weeks after her lung function started to decreasing last fall.

Her family says she died Wednesday morning in hospital in Halifax.

The Lindsay family had applied to Vertex Pharmaceuticals for compassionate use of a new "breakthrough" drug called Trikafta, but the company denied the request.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, her father Mark Lindsay says they will continue "fighting and supporting other CF warriors."

Chantelle Lindsay was 23 years old.