

CTV Atlantic





A 70-year-old woman is dead after a truck and car collided in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the pickup truck was headed west on Highway 1 in Brickton, N.S. around 2:30 p.m. when it collided head-on with an eastbound car that had veered across the centre line.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The woman died in hospital Tuesday evening. Police say she was from Lawrencetown in Annapolis County.

The driver of the truck and her two small children sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Highway 1 was closed between exits 18 and 19 until roughly 10:30 p.m. as a traffic analyst examined the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.