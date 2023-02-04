Woman dies in rural N.S. house fire: RCMP

A woman has died after a Friday fire at a home in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

First responders were called to a home on Crisp Road shortly after 5 p.m. where fire crews found the remains of a woman inside the home. No further details have been released about the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The investigation is being led by the Annapolis District RCMP, with help from the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.