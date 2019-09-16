

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing charges under the Cannabis Act after the RCMP raided a marijuana storefront in Middleton, N.S. last week.

Police seized cash, cheques, cannabis oils, cannabis, individually-packaged shatter, and cannabis edibles from the store on Commercial Street on Thursday.

At the same time, police also searched a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S., that is associated to a person involved in the incident.

During that search, police seized cash, hashish, mushrooms, shatter, cannabis oil, and cannabis.

Police also searched a storage locker in Dartmouth at the same time, but did not seize anything.

Heidi Amber Chartrand, 34, of Hammonds Plains has been charged with two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and two counts of breach of recognizance.

She appeared in Digby provincial court on Friday and was released. She is due back in court on Oct. 9.

The investigation is ongoing.