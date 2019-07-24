

CTV Atlantic





A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Herring Cove, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 1400 block of John Brackett Drive at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 54-year-old female cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A section of John Brackett Drive is closed to traffic while police remain on scene. Vehicles are being turned around at Powers Drive and Holy Stone on the Sea Road.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They aren’t certain at this time whether charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.