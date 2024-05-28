ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns herself in: Saint John police

    Amanda Raynes is pictured. (Source: Saint John Regional Police Force) Amanda Raynes is pictured. (Source: Saint John Regional Police Force)
    Share

    A 41-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned herself in, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    Police issued a Canada-wide for Amanda Raynes on May 13 for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

    Raynes is serving a five-year, five-month and 29-day sentence for convictions of:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • assaulting a peace officer with weapon or imitation
    • assault with a weapon
    • two counts of escape or being at large without excuse
    • motor vehicle theft
    • possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
    • armed robbery
    • utter counterfeit money

    A news release from Saint John police Tuesday says Raynes turned herself over to a correctional institution "without incident" on Monday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

      Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News