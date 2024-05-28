Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns herself in: Saint John police

A 41-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned herself in, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Police issued a Canada-wide for Amanda Raynes on May 13 for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

Raynes is serving a five-year, five-month and 29-day sentence for convictions of:

assault causing bodily harm

assaulting a peace officer with weapon or imitation

assault with a weapon

two counts of escape or being at large without excuse

motor vehicle theft

possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

armed robbery

utter counterfeit money

A news release from Saint John police Tuesday says Raynes turned herself over to a correctional institution "without incident" on Monday.

