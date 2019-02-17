

CTV Atlantic





People in Pictou County, Nova Scotia are rallying in support of a little dog named Meeka, after the animal was found severely injured in a home last week.

A 55-year-old man faces charges after police removed several dead dogs and an injured dog from a property in Sylvester, N.S. last Thursday. Both police and the Nova Scotia SPCA continue to investigate the complaint of animal cruelty.

Brittany Panisiak, the woman who made the allegations, is now sharing her story with CTV News.

On Thursday afternoon, Panisiak says she came home to the room she rented in the rural neighborhood. The landlord's dog recently had a litter of puppies that Panisiak says she took care of.

“When we opened the door I went to go right to see the puppies, I got to where the puppies were and I started screaming. I said, ‘Where’s my babies? Where’s the puppies at?’ In place of them was two garbage bins.”

Panisiak says she was in shock.

“I fell to the ground on my knees, and I said, ‘God, what happened to these babies? ‘And I fell to my knees and I was screaming, and I just said, ‘No, what’s going to happen?’”

Panisiak says she had a reason to be worried. She suspected the owner of the dogs was abusing them.

Then, she says she saw the mother dog, Meeka, walking into the house.

“My mom said, ‘What’s wrong Meeka,’ because there was blood on her face. So we followed her to the spot where she laid and nursed her puppies. We went and looked at her, and she had two big blows on her head. Her eye was gone, it was picked out.”

Panisiak then called the RCMP, who arrived at the home on Maple Street. They removed Meeka from the house; the SPCA says she was in critical condition.

Along with Meeka, the SPCA also removed one adult dog and six puppies, all deceased, from the house. They will perform necropsies to determine their causes of death.

For Panisiak, seeing pictures of Meeka recovering is emotional.

“She looks sad that she lost another litter of babies, but I'm happy she survived. She spoke for herself in her own kind of way. If she hadn't have survived no one would have known what he did.”

A 55-year-old-man was arrested at the scene and will appear in court in April.

People can donate directly to the SPCA and mention they are making the donation for Meeka.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.