Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season

In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.

Woody made a departure from public appearances in 2006 and his return last year entertained a legion of fans-- both old and new.

The conversational conifer brought forth a flurry of social media posts, tributes, memes and even got a mention from late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“We were not prepared for that crazy buzz,” Lindsay Cochrane, Mic Mac Mall’s marketing manager, told CTV News on Friday.

The mall hosted another “Wake Up Woody” event Saturday morning to celebrate the tree being back for another holiday season.

“He’s very sleepy from his long journey from the North Pole,” said Cochrane.

The mall told people to be as loud as possible, “since Woody is so tall and his ears are so high up.”

Santa Claus was there for the event and helped a crowd chant, “Wake up Woody!”

After three attempts, and some snoring, Woody’s eyes could be seen opening slowly to cheers and applause.

“Well shake my branches! Look at everyone,” said Woody. “I’m so happy to be back again this year!”

The event also featured live musical performances and a visit from the 51st “Tree for Boston” in the mall’s parking lot.

The #NovaScotia Tree for #Boston is here at @micmacmall before leaving on its journey.



Kids are saying farewell to the tree! ➡️ You can hear parents telling their kids a bit about the Halifax Explosion and why we send Boston a tree as a thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5QN1tQImKy — Darren Fisher (@DarrenFisherNS) November 19, 2022

The 45-foot white spruce from Christmas Island, N.S., will also be a part of the Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Halifax Saturday night.

The “Tree for Boston” is set to leave Nova Scotia on Monday and is expected to reach its final destination for a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.

Fans of Woody the Talking Christmas Tree can also see a Woody-themed float during the Holiday Parade of Lights.

Woody will be at Mic Mac Mall until Dec. 23.