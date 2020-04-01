HALIFAX -- A staff member at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

​The GEM Health Care Group made the announcement Wednesday morning in a post on the company website.

In a statement, the company said it has updated its pandemic plan.

"We restricted visits to our homes, monitored staff to ensure that they stayed well, and increased our already-high standards of disinfecting all areas in our homes," the statement reads."We will continue to take every step we can to protect our residents and staff and we are working closely with the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, the Nova Scotia Health Authority, and Public Health."

The company said there are no positive cases of COVID-19 at any other GEM facilities.

"​We ask Nova Scotians to please help us protect our residents and staff by complying with all provincial directives during this unprecedented time."