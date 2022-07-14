Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour

A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.

In an email, the province says the department responded to the incident at the Martin Marietta Porcupine Mountain Quarry in Mulgrave, N.S., on Monday.

The death was confirmed by the company.

In an email to CTV News Thursday morning, the Department of Labour says the fatality happened after a piece of equipment at the facility caught on fire.

A "Stop Work Order" was issued, but has since been lifted.

“The details surrounding this incident are under investigation and we are cooperating with local authorities and the Department of Labour,” said a Martin Marietta Materials spokesperson in an email to CTV News Wednesday night.