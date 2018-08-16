

CTV Atlantic





FREDERICTON, N.B. - Emergency crews were on scene at a wastewater treatment plant in Fredericton today as officials say a contractor has died on the job.

The incident took place at the Bakers Point Wastewater Treatment facility, according to a press release issued by the city of Fredericton just after 4:30 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm there has been a fatality involving a contractor at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located on the City’s northside. The investigation has been turned over to WorkSafe NB,” said city spokesperson, Mike Baldwin.

WorkSafe NB confirmed in an email to CTV that they were on site investigating a fatality, but said they could not share any further details at this time.

Fire crews, ambulance and police could be seen through a fence surrounding the facility this afternoon.

We will update as more information becomes available.