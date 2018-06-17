

World Cup fever has hit the Maritimes.

The world’s most widely watched sporting event has kicked off in Russia, and soccer fans across the Maritimes are taking time out of their days to take in the games.

If the staff at Soccer Nova Scotia seem slightly distracted these days, there is a good explanation.

“Yesterday we couldn’t watch the game because we were in a meeting, but my phone’s going off, I’m trying to stop it, no spoilers. But yeah, everyone’s watching, it’s World Cup fever!” says Matt Holton, Soccer Nova Scotia’s grassroots and community development officer.

As the World Cup kicks off in Russia, that fever is being felt around the world, and the Maritimes are no exception.

Viewing parties are being held everywhere, from bars, to classrooms.

Nearly 100 fans gathered at Dalhousie University to watch as Iran took on Morocco in both countrys opening match of the tournament.

“It’s very special, especially because we are so far from home, and it’s a really good feeling all these people together cheering. The results at the end don’t really matter, it’s all about being together and having fun,” says Arshan Keyghobadi, president of the Dalhousie Iranian Student Society.

The match was a tense scoreless draw until the 95th minute, when a Morocco own goal gave Iran a 1-0 victory, and sent the fans watching in a Dalhousie classroom into a frenzy.

“Soccer is like everything to us, and this was such a rush. It was amazing!” said one of the fans.

Fans aren’t letting the morning start times keep them from watching an event that only comes every four years.

Local bars and restaurants are also taking advantage, opening early and extending happy hours.

“It has a great impact, not just here. I’m sure everyone benefits from the World Cup,” says George Eleftheros, general manager of the Niche Lounge in Halifax. “We’ve been doing it now for the last 8-10 years, so we might have the edge on most people, but it’s great overall.”

On Sunday, a Mexican restaurant in Halifax held a unique promotion for World Cup fans.

Antojo Tacos & Tequila offered fans a free meal if Mexico won their opening match against Germany. Despite Germany being heavily favoured to win, Mexico was able to hold off the defending champions for a 1-0 victory, meaning excited fans got a free lunch.

Staff at Soccer Nova Scotia say it’s an exciting time for the sport in this country, and region.

On Wednesday, the United bid between Canada, the USA and Mexico was awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a vote by the governing body of the sport.

“The announcement of the Wanderers professional club was huge in the first place, and then a week later to get the announcement that we’re going to be hosting the World Cup has just been massive. I mean all the kids are buzzing about it,” says Holton.

Whether you are a diehard fan of one of the teams, or just taking in the experience, this year’s World Cup is already scoring big for fans.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April.